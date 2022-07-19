Qazaq TV
Outgoing Ambassador of Slovakia bids farewell at Kazakh MFA
19 July 2022 17:28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Milan Kollar on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Tileuberdi thanked the Ambassador for his work in this post and noted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation. He noted the constructive and regular nature of the political dialogue between the two countries, and also expressed Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In recognition of his merits in the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, Kollar was awarded the departmental anniversary medal «30th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

In turn, the Ambassador of Slovakia expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan for the constant support during his diplomatic mission in our country.


Photo: gov.kz

