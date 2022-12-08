Outflow of foreign investments from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 1.6% - statistics

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The outflow of foreign direct investment decreased by 1.6% compared to January-September 2021 and amounted to USD 563.5 million, the National Statistics Committee reports, Kabar reports.

According to data, the main outflow of foreign direct investment (more than 92%) was observed from enterprises in the field of mining, manufacturing, financial intermediation and insurance, as well as geological exploration.

The outflow of foreign direct investment to countries outside the CIS increased by 5.5% compared to January-September 2021, mainly due to their increase in Japan by 291.6 times, Germany - by 9.5 times, Turkey - by 9.2 times and the UK - 1.4 times.

Turkiye (43.9%), China (30.8%) and Canada (8.0%) account for the largest share in the total outflow of foreign direct investment.

The outflow of foreign direct investment to the CIS countries decreased by 2.3 times due to the reduction in the outflow of investments to Russia (by 3.4 times). Along with this, the outflow of investments to Kazakhstan increased by 33.4 percent.





Photo: kabar.kg