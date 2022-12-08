Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Outflow of foreign investments from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 1.6% - statistics

    8 December 2022, 16:39

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The outflow of foreign direct investment decreased by 1.6% compared to January-September 2021 and amounted to USD 563.5 million, the National Statistics Committee reports, Kabar reports.

    According to data, the main outflow of foreign direct investment (more than 92%) was observed from enterprises in the field of mining, manufacturing, financial intermediation and insurance, as well as geological exploration.

    The outflow of foreign direct investment to countries outside the CIS increased by 5.5% compared to January-September 2021, mainly due to their increase in Japan by 291.6 times, Germany - by 9.5 times, Turkey - by 9.2 times and the UK - 1.4 times.

    Turkiye (43.9%), China (30.8%) and Canada (8.0%) account for the largest share in the total outflow of foreign direct investment.

    The outflow of foreign direct investment to the CIS countries decreased by 2.3 times due to the reduction in the outflow of investments to Russia (by 3.4 times). Along with this, the outflow of investments to Kazakhstan increased by 33.4 percent.


    Photo: kabar.kg
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev
    President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek
    Kazakhstan to manufacture up to 135 thou cars next year
    Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to almost 102 thsd people
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022