Outcomes of Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s work in 2022 discussed

28 December 2022, 16:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Public Council on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan heard and discussed the report on the work of the Foreign Ministry in 2022 and the work plans of the committees of the Council for 2023, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The past year has been a difficult but productive one for our country's Foreign Ministry. Listing of the main activities would have taken a lot of time. In this regard, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko, outlining the main results of the Foreign Ministry's activities in his report, emphasized that the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy have been and remain ensuring security and stability along the borders, increasing Kazakhstan's role as a subject of regional and global politics, and protecting and ensuring national interests abroad. As the Head of State noted in his inaugural speech, in the conditions of international turbulence, Kazakhstan remains committed to a balanced, multi-vector and constructive foreign policy.

Special attention in the diplomat's report was paid to the work of the consular service, which interacts with citizens more than any other division of the Ministry. In 2022, the list of visa-free countries has increased to 80 states for various types of passports, including 26 for national passports.

Aigul Kuspan, a member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament, chairs the renewed roster of the Public Council on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Five committees were established, which are the permanent working bodies that consider the issues of foreign economic activity, human dimension, analytical support, public image and anti-corruption work. The committees include prominent representatives of the expert and civil society.

The chairmen of the council's committees reported on the results of the first meetings and plans for the coming year.

In a lively discussion, there was a productive exchange of views on the future work of the committees. Council members welcomed the Foreign Ministry’s interest in working closely with the Public Council to improve the quality and effectiveness of its work.