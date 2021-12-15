Our unity and tolerance is our main strength – Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Our unity, our tolerance, mutual respect and love to each other is our main strength, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Elbasy congratulated the entire nation on the Independence Day and expressed hope that the 21st century will become a golden age for Kazakhstan.

«I would like to congratulate all of you on this great holiday,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev calling on Kazakhstanis to preserve their unity and accord in the country.

«Our unity, our tolerance, mutual respect and love to each other is our main strength,» he said in conclusion.

The solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence was held in the Kazakh capital. Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence Day for the 30th time this year.

The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



