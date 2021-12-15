Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Independence day

    Our unity and tolerance is our main strength – Elbasy

    15 December 2021, 19:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Our unity, our tolerance, mutual respect and love to each other is our main strength, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Elbasy congratulated the entire nation on the Independence Day and expressed hope that the 21st century will become a golden age for Kazakhstan.

    «I would like to congratulate all of you on this great holiday,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev calling on Kazakhstanis to preserve their unity and accord in the country.

    «Our unity, our tolerance, mutual respect and love to each other is our main strength,» he said in conclusion.

    The solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence was held in the Kazakh capital. Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence Day for the 30th time this year.

    The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov