Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen – Singaporean President Halimah Yacob

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 May 2023, 20:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Singapore Halimah Yacob expressed her confidence that the relations between Singapore and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to the participants of the Kazakhstan-Singapore business forum, Halimah Yacob said that her meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ended up productive with the signing of a number of intergovernmental agreements and the memorandum of mutual understanding.

«The investment agreement between our countries, which is key to the cooperation between Kazakhstan, Singapore, and the Eurasian Union in terms of investor rights protection was signed,» she said.

According to Halimah Yacob, her visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

«I believe that through Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support our relations will continue to strengthen. Singapore looks forward to Tokayev’s state visit in the near future,» she said.

The Singaporean President added that the ongoing forum brought together many business heads, including 20 representatives of Singaporean companies, seeking to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan so as to diversify the two countries’ economies.

Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan and Singapore  
