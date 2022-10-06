Our key priority is to increase people’s well-being – Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We started addressing the issues of quality development of the economy and increasing the standard of life of citizens, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 1st forum of the people’s coalition backing him as a presidential candidate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Favourable conditions for small- and medium-sized businesses are being created, and this work will continue. Systemic measures to enhance the potential of agriculture are taken. Our key priority is to increase the people’s well-being. It will never change,» said Tokayev.

He went on to say that on his instructions salaries of doctors, teaches, and public sector employees have been increased. Pensions, scholarships, and benefits rise steadily. Over half a million Kazakhstanis were able to improve their housing conditions and receive treatment thanks to premature withdrawals from their pension savings.

«This January the «Kazakhstan khalkyna» fund providing concrete assistance to those in need was set up. The regulation reading that the land and its resources belong to the people was introduced to the Constitution. It’s not a fancy slogan. This change saw its practical realization in the «National Fund for Children!» program. This unprecedented measure aimed at equal distribution of national wealth,» said the Kazakh President.



