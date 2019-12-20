Go to the main site
    Our experience is highly praised by international organizations – President Tokayev

    20 December 2019, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs today the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the participants, the President said that much work had been done since the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council. «We have mobilized our forces to ensure effective and coordinated work. I have commissioned the governmental structures to provide all-round support to the National Council. The Presidential Administration is also involved in this work. In this regard, I believe that there is no doubt in building a dialogue and conducting reforms,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    «I have had personal meetings with many of you. We have discussed your recommendations and initiatives. I am planning to meet you in future as well. The members of the National Council have discussed many issues and came to an agreement on some problematic questions. I think, it will stimulate the strengthening of democracy and trust of public in the authorities,» the President added.

    He highlighted that the experience of the National Public Confidence Council is highly praised by international organizations. «The National Council proved that it is able to justify the confidence of the society. The most important thing is that we are laying a foundation for a new political culture by means of a constructive dialogue,» he stressed.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
