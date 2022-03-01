Our economy needs to be ready to reflect challenges of sanctions - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the situation regarding the sanctions confrontations between the West and Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I held a series of working meetings within the Security Council, set the concrete tasks before the Government to ensure the sustainability of social and economic development of the country during the unprecedented escalation of sanctions confrontations,» said the Kazakh Head of State at the 22nd extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

According to the President, our economy needs to be ready to reflect the challenges of sanctions to ensure it runs smoothly during a crisis.

«I believe that all we could overcome the challenges ahead and difficulties. Their complexity cannot be downplayed, and overstated as well,» said the President.



