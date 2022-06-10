Our citizens should experience the fruits of economic growth – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on prevention of illegal concentration of the country’s economic resources, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

Addressing participants of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the people of Kazakhstan voted for the proposed amendments to the Constitution at the June 5 nationwide referendum and the amendments have come into effect. By voting for constitutional amendments, the citizens supported building a New and Fair Kazakhstan.

According to the President, the referendum opened up opportunities for carrying out sweeping reforms. The State should justify confidence and meet expectations of the people.

It is necessary to build a society with equal opportunities for all. Our citizens should experience the fruits of economic growth, said the Head of State, adding that the country’s wealth belongs to the people, not a small group of people.

The President believes it is high time to sort out the mess in the economy and create understandable and fair rules of the game.

In a New Kazakhstan, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, fair distribution of income and rise in living standards underpin the development of domestic economy.

The Kazakhstan President went on to add that the other day he decreed to establish a commission on prevention of illegal concentration of the country’s economic resources. The commission will seek to repatriate the capital illegally spirited out of the country. The work of the commission will be in the focus of greater public attention. People are waiting for actual results, not empty promises, he stressed.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Prosecutor General Berik Assylov took the floor at the meeting and delivered reports.