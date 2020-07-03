Go to the main site
    Our capital became a source of spirit of independence, development and unity, Elbasy

    3 July 2020, 11:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos Ukibai uploaded the video dated to the Capital Day to his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    The two-minute video which demonstrates the modern bright and unique architectural look of the young capital city of independent Kazakhstan is preceded by the words of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy: «Despite everything we have overcome hardships and built our capital. Our capital became the source of spirit of independence, development and unity.»


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
