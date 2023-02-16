OTS Secretary General meets Vice President of Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with Vice President of Türkiye, Fuat Oktay, on February 15, 2023 in Ankara, Kazinform learned from KABAR.

Expressing his condolences for the earthquake disaster that took place last week in Southern regions of Türkiye, the Secretary General stated that the OTS Member and Observer States was in solidarity and will continue to be in solidarity with Turkish people by sending search and rescue teams, providing humanitarian and financial aid, and giving messages of moral and support from the brotherly Turkic peoples.

Vice President Fuat Oktay thanked Secretary General Omuraliev for his visit and stated that the support of the Turkic World is of great importance for the Turkish people and contributes to uphold and overcome these difficult days.

Photo:en.kabar.kg