Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara

    13 March 2023, 19:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov.

    First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov will represent Kazakhstan at the event, Smadyarov said at the briefing today.

    In his words, the event will discuss the preparations for the oncoming Summit of the OTS Heads of State and will approve the draft documents to be signed by the presidents.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap