    Ospanov to head Zapad regional command

    9 June 2022, 12:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Daulet Ospanov as the commander of the troops of the Zapad (West) regional command, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1970 he is graduate of the Ryazan Military Command College of Communications, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    From 2015 to 2017 he served as the commander of troops of the Zapad regional command, and in 2017-2018 took the post of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan- head of the combat training command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    The last position he held was the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan- head of the combat training command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Army Appointments, dismissals
