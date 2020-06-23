Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Ospankulov relieved of his post as Vice-Minister for Information and Social Development

    23 June 2020, 20:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov is relieved of his post as Vice-Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He was relieved of the post in accordance of the submitted application.

    Gabidulla Ospankulov was born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, the Kazakh-Russian University and the University of Birmingham (UK).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region