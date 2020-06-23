Ospankulov relieved of his post as Vice-Minister for Information and Social Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov is relieved of his post as Vice-Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He was relieved of the post in accordance of the submitted application.

Gabidulla Ospankulov was born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, the Kazakh-Russian University and the University of Birmingham (UK).



