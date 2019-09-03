Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
OSCE supports workshop on open budget data for achieving sustainable development goals in Kazakhstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 September 2019, 09:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with Zertteu Research Institute and Soros-Kazakhstan Foundation will organize a one-day workshop on open budget data for achieving sustainable development goals for some 40 representatives of Kazakhstan’s civil society and government agencies.

Organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, Zertteu Research Institute Public Fund, Soros-Kazakhstan Foundation it will take part in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, the Office’s press service reports.

The event will cover the topics such as: fiscal openness, budget transparency, public participation in the budget formation and holding government officials accountable for the use of public funds. Participants will also discuss key impeding factors for Kazakhstan to join the Open Government Partnership Initiative and plans to address these shortcomings.

The workshop is part of the Programme Office’s multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focussing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.


