OSCE supports summer school in Kazakhstan to raise anti-corruption awareness

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will co-organize an Anti-corruption Summer School aimed to increase awareness of general public on anti-corruption practices and Kazakhstan government’s efforts to combat corruption on July 7(All day) - August 6 (All day) throughout Kazakhstan.

It isorganized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, TransparencyInternational, the United Nations Development Programme, Civil Service Affairsand Anticorruption Agency, the Office’s official website reads.

The mainaudience will include journalists, human rights activists, civil sectorrepresentatives, students, teachers, as well as public sector officials - akimsand maslikhat deputies. The Summer School will be launched in Nur-Sultan andcover all major cities of Kazakhstan for the following one month according tothe schedule: Nur-Sultan (July 7), Kokshetau (July 8), Petropavlovsk (July 10),Kostanay (July 12), Aktobe (July 14), Uralsk (July 16), Atyrau (July 18), Aktau(July 20), Kyzyl-Orda (July 23), Turkestan (July 24), Shymkent (July 26), Taraz(July 27), Almaty (July 29), Taldykorgan (July 30), Ust-Kamenogorsk (August 1),Semey (August 3), Pavlodar (August 4), Karaganda (August 6).

Individualsinterested to attend the summer school shall fill out online application formavailable at the following link. Deadline - June 14, 2019.