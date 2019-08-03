Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

OSCE supports summer school in Kazakhstan to raise anti-corruption awareness

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 August 2019, 11:10
OSCE supports summer school in Kazakhstan to raise anti-corruption awareness

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will co-organize an Anti-corruption Summer School aimed to increase awareness of general public on anti-corruption practices and Kazakhstan government’s efforts to combat corruption on July 7(All day) - August 6 (All day) throughout Kazakhstan.

It is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, Transparency International, the United Nations Development Programme, Civil Service Affairs and Anticorruption Agency, the Office’s official website reads.

The main audience will include journalists, human rights activists, civil sector representatives, students, teachers, as well as public sector officials - akims and maslikhat deputies. The Summer School will be launched in Nur-Sultan and cover all major cities of Kazakhstan for the following one month according to the schedule: Nur-Sultan (July 7), Kokshetau (July 8), Petropavlovsk (July 10), Kostanay (July 12), Aktobe (July 14), Uralsk (July 16), Atyrau (July 18), Aktau (July 20), Kyzyl-Orda (July 23), Turkestan (July 24), Shymkent (July 26), Taraz (July 27), Almaty (July 29), Taldykorgan (July 30), Ust-Kamenogorsk (August 1), Semey (August 3), Pavlodar (August 4), Karaganda (August 6).

Individuals interested to attend the summer school shall fill out online application form available at the following link. Deadline - June 14, 2019.

OSCE   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events