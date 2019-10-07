OSCE supports study tour for Kazakh officials on water facilities management and safety

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with Slovakia’s state enterprise Water Management Construction organize a five-day study tour for six government officials and private sector representatives from Kazakhstan from October 7 until October 11 to Bratislava, Slovakia.

It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, State enterprise Water Management Construction of Slovakia, the Office’s official website reads.

The participants are expected to familiarize with legislative aspects of hydropower plants management, technical and safety supervision and practical examples of transboundary water management in Slovakia.

The project is undertaken under the auspices of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Working Group on Water, Energy and Environment as a contribution to the implementation of the SPECA Cooperation Strategy on Rational and Efficient Use of Water and Energy Resources.