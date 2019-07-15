Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      OSCE

    OSCE supports seminar on transboundary water co-operation between Kazakhstan and Russia

    15 July 2019, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with theEnergy Ministry and the Western Kazakhstan regional administration will supporta seminar on transboundary water co-operation in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river basinfor some 40 participants from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federationrepresenting government authorities, academia, civil society and expertcommunity.

    The eventwill take place in Uralsk on July 25-26.

    TheOSCE-supported experts from Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and the UnitedKingdom will share their recommendations on developing joint institutional andeconomic mechanisms for conservation of the ecosystem and sustainable use ofZhaiyk (Ural) river’s basin. The event aims to promote the 2016 Agreementsigned between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on Conservation ofEcosystem of the Basin of the Ural River, the official website of the OSCEProgramme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    OSCE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Head of State receives OSCE PA President
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued