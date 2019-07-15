OSCE supports seminar on transboundary water co-operation between Kazakhstan and Russia

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with theEnergy Ministry and the Western Kazakhstan regional administration will supporta seminar on transboundary water co-operation in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river basinfor some 40 participants from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federationrepresenting government authorities, academia, civil society and expertcommunity.

The eventwill take place in Uralsk on July 25-26.

TheOSCE-supported experts from Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and the UnitedKingdom will share their recommendations on developing joint institutional andeconomic mechanisms for conservation of the ecosystem and sustainable use ofZhaiyk (Ural) river’s basin. The event aims to promote the 2016 Agreementsigned between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on Conservation ofEcosystem of the Basin of the Ural River, the official website of the OSCEProgramme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.