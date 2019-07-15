Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  OSCE

OSCE supports seminar on transboundary water co-operation between Kazakhstan and Russia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 July 2019, 15:15
OSCE supports seminar on transboundary water co-operation between Kazakhstan and Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Energy Ministry and the Western Kazakhstan regional administration will support a seminar on transboundary water co-operation in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river basin for some 40 participants from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation representing government authorities, academia, civil society and expert community.

The event will take place in Uralsk on July 25-26.

The OSCE-supported experts from Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom will share their recommendations on developing joint institutional and economic mechanisms for conservation of the ecosystem and sustainable use of Zhaiyk (Ural) river’s basin. The event aims to promote the 2016 Agreement signed between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on Conservation of Ecosystem of the Basin of the Ural River, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

OSCE  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events