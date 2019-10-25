Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

OSCE supports roundtable discussion on access to information in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 October 2019, 12:17
OSCE supports roundtable discussion on access to information in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Some 45 participants from Parliament, Supreme Court, government bodies, civil society and media-related NGOs participated in a roundtable discussion on access to information on 24 October 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

The event was jointly organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan and the NGO Legal Media Centre, the Office’s press service reports.

The Legal Media Centre presented the findings of a study on access to information in Kazakhstan, which was supported by the OSCE Programme Office. The participants discussed what has changed since the recent adoption of amendments to the country’s media law. They also examined procedures governing the release of official information held by different government agencies in Kazakhstan and analysed government bodies' publication of responses to official information requests.

An expert from the Lithuanian Union of Journalists shared experiences on how information is made available either proactively or in response to requests and introduced some procedures governing its release in other countries.

The event is part of the Programme Office’s activities aimed at promoting media development and freedom of expression in line with OSCE principles and commitments.

OSCE   Mass media   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires