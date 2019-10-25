OSCE supports roundtable discussion on access to information in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Some 45 participants from Parliament, Supreme Court, government bodies, civil society and media-related NGOs participated in a roundtable discussion on access to information on 24 October 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

The event was jointly organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan and the NGO Legal Media Centre, the Office’s press service reports.

The Legal Media Centre presented the findings of a study on access to information in Kazakhstan, which was supported by the OSCE Programme Office. The participants discussed what has changed since the recent adoption of amendments to the country’s media law. They also examined procedures governing the release of official information held by different government agencies in Kazakhstan and analysed government bodies' publication of responses to official information requests.

An expert from the Lithuanian Union of Journalists shared experiences on how information is made available either proactively or in response to requests and introduced some procedures governing its release in other countries.

The event is part of the Programme Office’s activities aimed at promoting media development and freedom of expression in line with OSCE principles and commitments.