    OSCE supports International Anti-Corruption Conference

    10 December 2019, 15:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Agency will support a conference dedicated to the International Anti-Corruption Day celebrated worldwide on 9 December 2019.

    During the event to be held on December 10, the participants will be introduced with the examples of successful strategies for corruption prevention as well as mechanisms for effective inter-state co-operation. Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency will also familiarize the participants with the specific steps taken by the government to address assumed international obligations of combating corruption and enhancing the role of private and civil sectors to ensure public funds oversight. The international anti-corruption conference is part of the Programme Office’s multi-year efforts to promote good governance by focusing on anti-corruption activities in Kazakhstan.

    Organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, the Anti-Corruption Agency will be held in Nur-Sultan, its press service reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    OSCE Nur-Sultan
