OSCE supports 10th annual Central Asia environmental leadership programme in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE-supported tenth annual Central Asian Leadership Programme (CALP) took place from 15 to 22 September 2019 in Almaty. Some 70 young environmental leaders, CALP alumni from the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan, representatives from the government and international organizations participated in the event.

The seven-day programme was co-organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in partnership with the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the European Union, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), USAID, the World Bank and the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI).

The programme focused on promoting leadership as a tool for innovation and change for sustainable development as well as strengthening the role and voice of young professionals in regional co-operation, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

The curricula covered topics on transboundary water co-operation, integrated water resources management, climate change challenges and its impact on the Central Asian region, integrated solid waste management, climatically resistant agricultural technologies and water diplomacy.

The event, in its tenth consecutive year, is part of the Office’s long-standing efforts to strengthen the network of young environmental leaders in the Central Asia region and beyond and to promote regional dialogue and co-operation in environmental security and sustainable development.



