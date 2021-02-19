OSCE Secretary General highly appreciates OSCE Astana Summit legacy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – German diplomat Helga Maria Schmid who has been serving as the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) since 2020 says she values Kazakhstan’s active role in the organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

OSCE Secretary General took to her official Twitter account to note that she was honored to address the international online conference «OSCE Astana Summit 2010: historical significance and relevance» organized to mark 10 years of the OSCE Summit in Astana and held in the Kazakh capital on February 19.

The diplomat went on to add she values Kazakhstan’s active role in OSCE and its work as a bridge between Europe and Asia.

«Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chair in 2010 and the Astana Summit was a high point in Kazakhstan’s involvement with OSCE. The Astana legacy binds all OSCE States to continue working toward creating a true security community. Confident that Kazakhstan will continue to play an important role in this,» she tweeted.

OSCE Secretary General also extended her congratulations to Kazakhstan on the 30 th anniversary of its Independence.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the international online conference «OSCE Astana Summit 2010: historical significance and relevance» organized by the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan.



