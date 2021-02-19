Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

OSCE Secretary General highly appreciates OSCE Astana Summit legacy

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 February 2021, 21:41
OSCE Secretary General highly appreciates OSCE Astana Summit legacy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – German diplomat Helga Maria Schmid who has been serving as the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) since 2020 says she values Kazakhstan’s active role in the organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

OSCE Secretary General took to her official Twitter account to note that she was honored to address the international online conference «OSCE Astana Summit 2010: historical significance and relevance» organized to mark 10 years of the OSCE Summit in Astana and held in the Kazakh capital on February 19.

The diplomat went on to add she values Kazakhstan’s active role in OSCE and its work as a bridge between Europe and Asia.

«Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chair in 2010 and the Astana Summit was a high point in Kazakhstan’s involvement with OSCE. The Astana legacy binds all OSCE States to continue working toward creating a true security community. Confident that Kazakhstan will continue to play an important role in this,» she tweeted.

OSCE Secretary General also extended her congratulations to Kazakhstan on the 30 th anniversary of its Independence.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, hosted the international online conference «OSCE Astana Summit 2010: historical significance and relevance» organized by the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan.


Foreign policy    OSCE   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events