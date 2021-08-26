Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meeting discusses Afghan situation

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 August 2021, 14:44
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meeting discusses Afghan situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of Margaret Sederfelt, the Chairperson of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, an online meeting of the OSCE on the situation in Afghanistan joined by the leaders of the parliamentary delegations of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the representatives of the OSCE as well as the OSCE Center for Conflict Prevention has taken place, Kazinform cites the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current state of affairs in Afghanistan and related possible threats to regional security in the countries of Central Asia.

While sharing the views, Askar Shakirov, Deputy Chairman of the OSCE PA, Deputy Speaker of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, called on his colleagues to develop measures within the current mandate of the Assembly to restore the confidence of the Afghan people, lost because of the withdrawal of the international coalition forces from the country.

In the context of the mass outflow of refugees from Afghanistan, the general concern of the Central Asian countries was expressed about the possible infiltration of representatives of radical movements associated with the destabilization of the situation in the region.

Shakirov informed the participants about Kazakhstan's participation in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, noting that according to the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a temporary remote office of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has been relocated to Almaty, with the employees provided with appropriate working and living conditions.

photo

Following the meeting, the parliamentarians made proposals on the need for constant monitoring of the situation in Afghanistan in the context of its impact on security in the OSCE region and the inclusion of the issue in the agenda of future Parliamentary Assembly events.


OSCE   Senate   Parliament   Events   Kazakhstan   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11