Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    OSCE parliamentarians discuss youth problems in modern world

    6 April 2023, 11:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security Askar Shakirov participated in a webinar of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on «Dialogue of Future Generations,» Kazinform learned from the upper chamber’s press office.

    Members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, UN experts, national governments and civil community representatives discussed the prospects of adoption of the Declaration on Future Generations. The participants of the online meeting exchanged experience and accumulated ideas which will be reflected in the resolution on future generations at the annual OSCE PA session in Vancouver.

    Being the Deputy Chairman of the OSCE PA and Special Representative for Sustainable Development Goals, Askar Shakirov emphasized the importance of taking the measures in implementation of SDGs. One of the ways of achieving the SDGs is the real and meaningful participation of young people in governance and decision-making processes, he said.


    «With the right skills and opportunities required to unveil their potential, young people can be the driving force of development and promotion of peace and security. Youth organizations need to be encouraged and empowered to participate in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. They play an important role in the implementation, monitoring and review of the Agenda and in ensuring the accountability of the governments. Given the political commitment and adequate resources, young people have the potential to transform the world into a better place for all,» the Kazakh senator said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    OSCE Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings
    Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history