OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan

20 January 2023, 15:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to invite the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies the country is to hold on March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country. The Kazakh deputy foreign minister said he expects ODIHR long-term observers.

The short-term OSCE observers monitored the national referendum in Kazakhstan last year, said Nurlan Abdirov, the Central Election Commission Chairman.

Long-term and short-term OSCE observers travelled to all regions of Kazakhstan to monitor the presidential elections the country held November last year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. The date for the elections of deputies of maslikhats of all levels will be set by the Central Election Commission.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.

The decree on early termination of the powers of malikhats of all levels was signed as well.