Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

OSCE/ODIHR Mission observers work in all regions of Kazakhstan – Head of Mission

19 March 2023, 15:18
OSCE/ODIHR Mission observers work in all regions of Kazakhstan – Head of Mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some 350 observers of OSCE/ODIHR Mission observe the ongoing parliamentary elections across the country, said Owen Murphy, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Murphy, the mission started the observation process in February and treats every problem attentively.

«Some 350 observers work in all regions of Kazakhstan. We will be here until the end of this month,» he told journalists, adding that complaints might be filed after the elections.

The Head of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission to observe early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan also noted that the preliminary results of the election process will be summed up tomorrow together with the OSCE PA.

Earlier it was reported that the elections of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies had kicked off in Kazakhstan.

On January 19, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to dissolve the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, and set the date for early elections of Majilis deputies.

Seven political parties are running for seats in the Majilis, namely AMANAT, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Respublica Party, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Baitaq Party, the Aq zhol Democratic Party, and the National Social-Democratic Party.


Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News