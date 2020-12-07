Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    OSCE observers to monitor Majilis and maslikhat elections

    7 December 2020, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since the opening of the international election observation institution on October 22 this year the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan held two meetings, 39 observers were accredited.

    29 of them are from the CIS IPA, 6 are members of the CIS Mission, 4 are from the OIC, member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Anastasia Schchegortsova said.

    As of December 7 the Kazakh Foreign Ministry submitted candidatures of 12 OSCE ODIHR observers and 11 observers from foreign countries for accreditation to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Elections
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events