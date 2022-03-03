Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    OSCE lawmakers debate role of parliaments in achieving SDGs

    3 March 2022, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held a dialogue themed «Achievement of the Goals in the field of Sustainable Development in the OSCE region: Parliamentary Perspective» initiated by Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Askar Shakirov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Upper Chamber.

    In his report, OSCE PA's Special Representative on SDGs Askar Shakirov noted that the set algorithm to achieve the SDGs by 2030 requires adjustments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress has slowed, while in some cases the achievements reached in recent decades have been reversed.

    «The OSCE PA offers a unique platform to exchange our national experiences and lessoned learnt in the field of implementation of the SDGs as well as important data allowing us to better carry out our supervision and legislative functions so as to ensure timeliness of the SDGs' implementation,» said the Vice Speaker.

    According to him, the SDGs are common and unique for the entire world community. International security is also based on these principles. In this regard, the Ukrainian situation can have a serious impact on sustainable development in the OSCE region.

    «President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan that was the OSCE Summit host in 2010 follows the principle of indivisibility and common security requiring mutual understanding based on mutual trust. He called on the two States to do their utmost to continue the dialogue and work on peaceful settlement,» said the Kazakh parliamentarian.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    OSCE Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with Qatari delegation led by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
    Kazakhstan and OSCE stand for overcoming conflicts and restoring stability in region
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued