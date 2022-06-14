OSCE highly commended results of referendum in Kazakhstan

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Under the Chairmanship of Poland, at the OSCE Permanent Council, the delegation of Kazakhstan presented information to the participating States of the Organization on the results of the nationwide referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which took place on June 5, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Representatives of the participating States of Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the European Union, including North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, who joined to the statement, welcomed the holding of the referendum in Kazakhstan and noted the importance of the decision taken by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to hold a referendum aimed at democratizing society. According to the speakers, the high voter turnout is a manifestation of the population's increased confidence in the political and democratic reforms being carried out by President Tokayev in the country.

In particular, the EU delegation and the 11 participating States who joined the statement noted the importance of Kazakhstan's support for constitutional amendments to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law in the country. They also highly commended the decision of the Republic of Kazakhstan to invite the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to observe the referendum.

It is noted that Kazakhstan remains an important and valuable partner for the EU. The EU is committed to cooperate with the Kazakh government as part of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement on issues including fundamental freedoms of peaceful assembly, expression and association, and developing our connectivity, trade and cooperation.



