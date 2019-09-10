Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      OSCE

    OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum to take place in Prague in mid-September

    10 September 2019, 21:40

    PRAGUE. KAZINFORM The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will hold its 27th Economic and Environmental Forum in the Czech capital of Prague on September 11-13, Spokesman of the Ministry of and European Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Boris Gandel told TASS.

    According to the official, the forum will focus on security and economic development on the OSCE territory. The member nations will discuss ways to achieve those goals through cooperation in the energy sector and modern technologies, TASS reports.

    The forum will gather representatives of international organizations, officials, experts and designated staff members of non-governmental organizations.

    On the first day of the forum, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister ·Miroslav Lajcak, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will deliver their speeches and take part in the opening ceremony.

    The forum will be hosted by the Czech Foreign Ministry’s palace.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    OSCE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Head of State receives OSCE PA President
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued