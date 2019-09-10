Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  OSCE

OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum to take place in Prague in mid-September

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 September 2019, 21:40
OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum to take place in Prague in mid-September

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will hold its 27th Economic and Environmental Forum in the Czech capital of Prague on September 11-13, Spokesman of the Ministry of and European Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Boris Gandel told TASS.

According to the official, the forum will focus on security and economic development on the OSCE territory. The member nations will discuss ways to achieve those goals through cooperation in the energy sector and modern technologies, TASS reports.

The forum will gather representatives of international organizations, officials, experts and designated staff members of non-governmental organizations.

On the first day of the forum, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister ·Miroslav Lajcak, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will deliver their speeches and take part in the opening ceremony.

The forum will be hosted by the Czech Foreign Ministry’s palace.


OSCE  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events