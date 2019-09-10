OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum to take place in Prague in mid-September

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will hold its 27th Economic and Environmental Forum in the Czech capital of Prague on September 11-13, Spokesman of the Ministry of and European Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Boris Gandel told TASS.

According to the official, the forum will focus on security and economic development on the OSCE territory. The member nations will discuss ways to achieve those goals through cooperation in the energy sector and modern technologies, TASS reports.

The forum will gather representatives of international organizations, officials, experts and designated staff members of non-governmental organizations.

On the first day of the forum, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister ·Miroslav Lajcak, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will deliver their speeches and take part in the opening ceremony.

The forum will be hosted by the Czech Foreign Ministry’s palace.