OSCE co-organizes conference on media legislation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An OSCE-supported conference on media legislation in Kazakhstan was held in Nur-Sultan on 31 July 2019 for some 25 government officials, representatives of international organizations, lawyers, journalists and media experts from across the country.

Theydiscussed and analysed aspects of the country’s media legislation as it relatesto anticipated amendments to the law.

Theparticipants prepared a list of recommendations and a «road map» forlegislators and media experts to further improve media legislation inaccordance with international standards of freedom of speech. Participants alsodiscussed good international and national practices on relations between thestate and media, the legislative regulation of information on the internet, newmedia tools, defamation, the state financing of media, and other issues.

The eventwas organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan in co-operation withthe Adil Soz International Foundation for the Protection of Freedom of Speech,the Delegation of the European Union in Kazakhstan, the Article 19 NGO and theUnited Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, RegionalOffice for Central Asia.

The eventis in line with the Programme Office’s activities aimed at promoting mediafreedom and freedom of expression in line with OSCE principles and commitments, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.