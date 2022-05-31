Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 May 2022, 18:49
VIENNA/WARSAW. KAZINFORM The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, will visit Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 31 May to 6 June for meetings with high-level officials.

During his visit to Mongolia, Minister Rau will meet with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, and Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh, the OSCE’s official website reads.

In Kazakhstan, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Chairpersons of the two parliamentary chambers—Maulen Ashimbayev and Yerlan Koshanov—and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin, in charge of the Kazakh MFA. A meeting with members of civil society is also planned.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Rau will meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov and the Chairpersons of the two chambers of the Parliament Tanzila Narbayeva and Nurdinjan Ismailov.

The trip will focus on strengthening the links with the OSCE and highlighting commitment to the Organization’s goals and activities, as well as expressing support for ongoing reforms in visited countries.


Foreign policy    OSCE   Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
