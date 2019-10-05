OSCE Bicycle Tour contributes to promoting connectivity in OSCE area

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE participating States took part in a diplomatic bicycle tour from Vienna to the Slovakia capital Bratislava aims to strengthen the spirit of cooperation. The first Vienna-Bratislava biсycle tour took place on October 6, 2018, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

At the starting ceremony of the bicycle tour, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to International organizations in Vienna, Chairman of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, emphasized that this idea was to strengthen a mutual understanding and interaction between the OSCE participating States.

Moreover, this event in the OSCE format implies the promotion of connectivity, which in turn enables to build trust, security and interaction at the regional and global levels.

During the awarding ceremony, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Head of the Task Force of the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship Oksana Tomova pointed out that this good tradition, initiated by Kazakhstan last year, it was also supported by the Slovak Chairmanship and she expressed hope for its continuation in subsequent years.

Permanent representatives accredited to the OSCE, members of diplomatic missions and representatives of the OSCE Secretariat took part in the bicycle tour.

The diplomatic bicycle tour became a unique sporting event connecting together the two closest capitals in the OSCE area – Vienna and Bratislava.