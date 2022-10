Oscars: Kazakhstan submits ‘Life’ film as entry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The film ‘Life’ by Emir Baigazin has been chosen as Kazakhstan’s entry for best international feature film academy award, Kazinform reports.

The film ‘Life’ premiered in the modern world film section of the prestigious film festival currently underway in Toronto.

Next year's Academy Awards will take place March 12





