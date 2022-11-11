Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev

11 November 2022, 12:49

Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan contributes significantly to the strengthening and expansion of friendly and good-neighborly relations among the Turkic states, which is proved by the adoption of the «2040 Turkic World Vision» programme. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand today.

«Today we will adopt the Strategy of the Organization of Turkic States to implement this document,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Undoubtedly, the Strategy will contribute to the interaction and strengthening the belt of stability which unites our countries. There is every reason to state that our cooperation will be fruitful. By actively participating in the solution of regional and global agenda issues, we should turn into a powerful and credible force. The current geopolitical and geo-economic contradictions negatively affect our economy and transport-logistics system of the Eurasian continent. We should stand in solidarity to jointly counter all the threats and challenges,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment