Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev

11 November 2022, 12:49
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
11 November 2022, 12:49

Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan contributes significantly to the strengthening and expansion of friendly and good-neighborly relations among the Turkic states, which is proved by the adoption of the «2040 Turkic World Vision» programme. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand today.

«Today we will adopt the Strategy of the Organization of Turkic States to implement this document,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Undoubtedly, the Strategy will contribute to the interaction and strengthening the belt of stability which unites our countries. There is every reason to state that our cooperation will be fruitful. By actively participating in the solution of regional and global agenda issues, we should turn into a powerful and credible force. The current geopolitical and geo-economic contradictions negatively affect our economy and transport-logistics system of the Eurasian continent. We should stand in solidarity to jointly counter all the threats and challenges,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News