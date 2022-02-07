‘Orange’ terrorist threat level canceled in Zhambyl and Almaty regions

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The ‘orange’ level of terrorist threat was canceled in Zambyl and Almaty regions, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the anti-terrorist center of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The anti-terrorist center reported that the situation in Almaty city as well as Almaty and Zhambyl regions had stabilized.

The ‘orange’ level of terrorist threat was lifted in the territory of the city of Almaty and Zhambyl and Almaty regions at 00:00 on February 7.

Recall that the highest ‘red’ level of terrorist threat was lifted in the city of Almaty as well as Almaty and Zhambyl regions on 26 January 2022. It was imposed because of mass riots that erupted in those areas in early January.



