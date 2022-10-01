Opposition nominates its presidential candidate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Social Democratic Party nominated its candidate for the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The opposition nominated Nurlan Auesbayev as the presidential candidate, the party’s headquarters reports.

Born on May 17, 1957 in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkistan region) region is the chairman of the Astana affiliate of the National Social Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

Earlier the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party nominated Zhiguli Dairabayev as a candidate for the President of Kazakhstan.