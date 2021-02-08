Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Opportunities of Kazakhstan’s membership of EAEU for businesses highlighted by Minister

    8 February 2021, 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova talked about the opportunities the EAEU market offers to Kazakhstani producers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s membership of the EAEU increases competition in the domestic market as well as offers significant opportunities for domestic business. According to Kushukova, there has been a gradual rise in the share of high and medium value added exports owing to the market’s size. There has also been observed diversification into finished goods.

    In her words, the reduction of documentation burden by excluding customs declaration of goods, mutual recognition of compliance certificates, as well as veterinary and sanitary documents when exporting to the EAEU countries significantly lowers costs for businesses.

    «Non-discriminatory access to the partner countries’ infrastructures and provision of internal railway rates enable Kazakhhstani exporters to save up to $240mln each year,» she said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Eurasia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays