Opportunities of Kazakhstan’s membership of EAEU for businesses highlighted by Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanel Kushukova talked about the opportunities the EAEU market offers to Kazakhstani producers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s membership of the EAEU increases competition in the domestic market as well as offers significant opportunities for domestic business. According to Kushukova, there has been a gradual rise in the share of high and medium value added exports owing to the market’s size. There has also been observed diversification into finished goods.

In her words, the reduction of documentation burden by excluding customs declaration of goods, mutual recognition of compliance certificates, as well as veterinary and sanitary documents when exporting to the EAEU countries significantly lowers costs for businesses.

«Non-discriminatory access to the partner countries’ infrastructures and provision of internal railway rates enable Kazakhhstani exporters to save up to $240mln each year,» she said.