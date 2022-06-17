Go to the main site
    Opportunities for green investment growth to be promoted coherently - Tokayev

    17 June 2022, 22:00

    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - We plan to coherently promote opportunities for green investment growth and realize related projects, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh President, told the plenary session of the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum, Jazinform cites Akorda.

    «The environmental issues are of global nature and have affected almost all countries of the world, including Kazakhstan. Last year, due to little precipitation and shallow waters in rivers many of our farmers were hit hard by droughts. The transboundary Ural River is in critical condition,» said Tokayev.

    The Kazakh Head of State believes such long-term challenges to the sustainable development of the countries need to be addressed jointly.

    «I think we need to seriously review prospects of introduction of the principles of a circular economy. We work on reducing the GDP's energy intensity, expanding the renewable energy sector, and cutting losses due to transit overflows,» said the Kazakh President.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Energy
