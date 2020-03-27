Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Operation of enterprises and organizations in Nur-Sultan, Almaty to be suspended

    27 March 2020, 14:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A selector meeting of the State Commission has been held today under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country. Governors A. Kulginov and B. Sagintayev informed about the situation in the quarantined cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

    In order to limit the spread of coronavirus infection the State Commission has approved a decision to suspend the operation of all enterprises and organizations, regardless of ownership, with the exception of central government bodies, akimats, law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, the media, grocery stores, pharmacies and life support organizations beginning from March 30 until April 5 the current year in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

    The full list of the enterprises will be determined in agreement with the Akimats of the cities.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador