Operation of enterprises and organizations in Nur-Sultan, Almaty to be suspended

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 March 2020, 14:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A selector meeting of the State Commission has been held today under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country. Governors A. Kulginov and B. Sagintayev informed about the situation in the quarantined cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

In order to limit the spread of coronavirus infection the State Commission has approved a decision to suspend the operation of all enterprises and organizations, regardless of ownership, with the exception of central government bodies, akimats, law enforcement agencies, healthcare organizations, the media, grocery stores, pharmacies and life support organizations beginning from March 30 until April 5 the current year in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

The full list of the enterprises will be determined in agreement with the Akimats of the cities.


Akimat    Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
