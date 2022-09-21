Opera Academy attendees become finalists of prestigious competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees Guldana Aldadossova and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev became finalists of the 5th Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Budapest. Young performers were given an honour to perform in a grand gala concert accompanied by the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra, the press office of Astana Opera informs.

One of the world’s most prestigious opera competitions has been held in Budapest since 2014. It is aimed at identifying and supporting young talented singers from different countries around the world.

«The very fact that we took part in a competition of this level can already be perceived as a victory,» Guldana Aldadossova, the International Opera Academy attendee, says. «Therefore, the opportunity to enter the final and perform on the historical stage of the Grand Hall of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music is a true gift of fate. I performed Juliette’s Waltz from Gounod’s opera Roméo et Juliette and Elvira’s aria from Bellini’s opera I puritani.»

As a reminder, Astana Opera’s creative team has performed with great success on tour at the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music under the baton of the world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev.

The second participant from the International Opera Academy, laureate of the 10th Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev performed in the final Onegin’s recitative from Tchaikovsky’s eponymous opera and Enrico’s aria from Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor.

«Each time we took the stage within the framework of the competition program, it was demanding and became a real test for us,» says the up-and-coming opera singer. «As part of the vocal competition, we had the opportunity to meet representatives of an authoritative jury – real professionals in their field, recognized in the world music community. A special solemn atmosphere, the strongest contestants who came to Budapest from around the world, a competitive, but still soulful atmosphere, permeated with the best musical works, pride in the fact that we represented not only ourselves, but also our academy and country: these are the impressions of participation in the Éva Marton competition. Naturally, there is some bitterness that we did not become winners, but the high professional level of the singers included in the top three is beyond doubt.»

The competition was held in several stages. To enter the first stage, it was necessary to pass the preliminary selection by sending performance videos. A total of 132 singers from 38 countries applied for participation in the 5th Éva Marton International Singing Competition, 50 of them competed for the title of winner. 12 of them became finalists. All of them became participants in a gala concert in front of a discerning audience.

Andrei Danilov, a tenor from Russia working at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, won the main prize. He was also awarded a special prize «Debut at Astana Opera», which gives him the opportunity to take part in the opera house’s repertoire productions as a guest soloist in the current or next season.

It is worth noting that the mastermind of the competition and at the same time the chairperson of the jury, Éva Marton, highly appreciated the level of preparation of the participants in the singing competition. «It was the final of extraordinary voices, we heard miracles,» the opera diva emphasized.

It is important that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a study ground that helps aspiring opera performers to improve their skills with the support of the best teachers from around the world. The project, implemented on the basis of Astana Opera, is of great importance in terms of training highly professional personnel for the opera stage.



