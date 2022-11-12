Opening of Kazakhstan’s Consulate in Houston discussed in Texas

12 November 2022, 14:41

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM During his trip to Texas from October 30 to November 2 Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S. Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a number of meetings with representatives of the U.S. Congress, political and business circles, think tanks, educational sector and the Kazakh diaspora.

The meetings with Secretary of State of Texas John B. Scott, officials of the Governor’s Office and Mayor’s Office made it possible to discuss the prospects for the development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the USA in all areas of mutual interest. Given the active trade, economic and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the state of Texas, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized the intention of the Government of Kazakhstan to open the Consulate in Houston, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States of America reads.

During the conversation with Congressman Kevin Brady, Ambassador Ashikbayev spoke about the main points of the Address of the Head of State and large-scale transformations in building «Fair Kazakhstan».

Further, in Houston, the main energy base of the United States, meetings were held with the heads of Chevron, ExxonMobil and Fluor, during which the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the successful cooperation in the energy sector between Kazakhstan and the United States over the past 30 years. Taking into account the current situation, the parties exchanged views on the energy and climate agenda, and outlined plans for further joint work.

A thorough exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda took place with representatives of educational institutions «Baker Institute», «Bush School», «Texas International Education Consortium».

The main topics of discussion with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora were the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the work done by the Embassy, ​​as well as plans for the future.

The final event was a joint meeting with the Austin Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Business Association.

