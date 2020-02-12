Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Opening ceremony of Volunteer’s Front Office kicks off in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2020, 11:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A solemn opening ceremony of the republican front office of volunteers Birgemiz (We are Together) with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started in Nur-Sutan.

Training sessions, masterclasses and workshops will be held as part of the event.

Members of the Government, heads of central state bodies, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations and volunteers attend the ceremony.

The front office is the counseling, training and information centre to coordinate and monitor volunteers’ projects countrywide.

As earlier reported, the Head of State declared 2020 the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan.


