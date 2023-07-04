Opening ceremony of direct flight between Kazakhstan and Oman held in Muscat

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - Opening ceremony of the direct flight Muscat-Almaty-Muscat by Omani Salam Air took place in Muscat. This air connectivity has been established for the first time in the history of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Najmedin Muhametali and Anwar bin Mohammed Al-Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Salam Air, as well as representatives of the Oman Foreign Ministry, Civil Aviation, Muscat International Airport, and the media.

The direct flight will be operating regularly on Wednesday and Saturday. It is expected that the establishing of direct flights will contribute to the expanding of the tourist potential of the two countries, will deepen trade, economic and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Oman.

In recent years, bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman has significantly intensified. Today Kazakhstanis may enjoy 14-day visa-free regime in Oman, whereas Omanis may stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 30 days. In addition, two countries actively promote bilateral trade turnover and investment cooperation, the parties created an Intergovernmental Commission in 2023.