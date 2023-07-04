Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Opening ceremony of direct flight between Kazakhstan and Oman held in Muscat

    4 July 2023, 10:47

    MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - Opening ceremony of the direct flight Muscat-Almaty-Muscat by Omani Salam Air took place in Muscat. This air connectivity has been established for the first time in the history of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Oman, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The event was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Najmedin Muhametali and Anwar bin Mohammed Al-Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Salam Air, as well as representatives of the Oman Foreign Ministry, Civil Aviation, Muscat International Airport, and the media.

    The direct flight will be operating regularly on Wednesday and Saturday. It is expected that the establishing of direct flights will contribute to the expanding of the tourist potential of the two countries, will deepen trade, economic and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Oman.

    In recent years, bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman has significantly intensified. Today Kazakhstanis may enjoy 14-day visa-free regime in Oman, whereas Omanis may stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 30 days. In addition, two countries actively promote bilateral trade turnover and investment cooperation, the parties created an Intergovernmental Commission in 2023.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023